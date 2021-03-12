Letter: Mayor should stop disguising taxes with so-called initiatives

Mayor Byron Brown’s Safe Streets initiative is a disguised tax and more political patronage.

Brown says the money will be used to hire a “coordinator” to oversee traffic safety? Comical. This will be just another political patronage job for campaign donors. And tell me the city doesn’t already have enough traffic safety employees.

Brown says the money will go to pedestrian crosswalk striping, traffic studies blah, blah, blah. People are already paying taxes for these routine jobs to be done. This is just another money grab masquerading as a new program.

Buffalo is among the top 100 largest cities in the United States but we’re among those noted for homicides, poverty and segregation.