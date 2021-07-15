Letter: Mayor’s scare tactics should not win the race

India Walton for mayor? But … she’s (gasp!) a Democratic socialist! “Radical leftist,” as Mayor Byron Brown called her. For a city on the rebound such as ours – thanks to him alone, there’s affordable housing everywhere; community-minded policing; a falling violent crime rate and disparity of wealth; great education in every school; lead-free water supply; adherence to the Green Code and a stewardship by visionary (as opposed to reactionary) leaders.

Walton’s idea of bottom-up governance? Those types chased Bass Pro away, leaving us with what? A waterfront? Bike paths? Canalside? Give me a break!

Are we scared?

I am. Walton wins, and we’ll be marched off to the gulag for thought crimes; our property seized by the proletariat. Business owners, even of small pizzerias and corner stores, will be corralled and … it’s too awful to contemplate. Look at Walton: channeling images of Joseph Stalin – and Mao, Pol Pot, etc.

But what about the utopian socialist democracies of Scandinavia?