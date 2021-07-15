Letter: Mayor’s scare tactics should not win the race

India Walton for mayor? But … she’s (gasp!) a Democratic socialist! “Radical leftist,” as Mayor Byron Brown called her. For a city on the rebound such as ours – thanks to him alone, there’s affordable housing everywhere; community-minded policing; a falling violent crime rate and disparity of wealth; great education in every school; lead-free water supply; adherence to the Green Code and a stewardship by visionary (as opposed to reactionary) leaders.
Walton’s idea of bottom-up governance? Those types chased Bass Pro away, leaving us with what? A waterfront? Bike paths? Canalside? Give me a break!
Are we scared?
I am. Walton wins, and we’ll be marched off to the gulag for thought crimes; our property seized by the proletariat. Business owners, even of small pizzerias and corner stores, will be corralled and … it’s too awful to contemplate. Look at Walton: channeling images of Joseph Stalin – and Mao, Pol Pot, etc.
But what about the utopian socialist democracies of Scandinavia?
All lies! The happiest people on earth? Pasture pastry propaganda. Not when they endure three months of night! Citizens taken care of from cradle to grave? Great if you like to malinger. Affordable health care, better patient outcomes? You can’t build a mega-medical/pharmaceutical industry that way. A 100% literacy rate? Wouldn’t serve the patriotic aims of the ultra-right wing Fox News and OAN here in America. A steady movement towards fossil fuel-free economy—one that regards heat waves, droughts, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes as real threats to life and property? The thermometers in Portland, Ore., that read 116 degrees Fahrenheit had to have been rigged by plastic and paper-recycling climate socialists!