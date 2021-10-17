Letter: Mayor offers good reasons for voters to reelect him

Members of the Buffalo Rotary Club were fortunate to hear both mayoral candidates.

India Walton seemed like a very dedicated person who spoke with passion for the underprivileged of our community. I think she could make a good councilmember for her home district or perhaps a commissioner of social services.

Mayor Byron Brown, on the other hand, spoke extemporaneously about our entire community and showed an excellent grasp of all the issues that go into making us a viable urban entity:

• A competitive property tax rate with attention to building a good credit rating.

• A growing population (finally) and a welcoming attitude toward immigrants.

• Until the pandemic hit a steady trend in declining crime.

• A welcoming attitude toward developers to expand our economic base.

• A desire to bring both market rate and affordable housing into our community including Walton’s land trusts.

• An emphasis on work force training to provide more employment opportunities.

• A revitalization of neighborhoods including for the first time in my lifetime, The East Side.