Letter: Mayor needs to focus on problems along Bailey

Now that Mayor Byron "Photo-Op" Brown has been reelected again I can only hope he stops taking pictures and having his face on the local TV news long enough to realize Buffalo's borders stretch north and east of Michigan Street.

Sixteen years of this administration and nothing has changed. I get it, though. His rich, white, Republican donors who develop properties in the downtown core take no interest in the East Side of the city. But, Brown's supposed to be the mayor for the whole city, not just for a few people who can afford to build something with their own money for once. Maybe his limo driver should take him for a ride up Bailey to see his city. There might even be a photo-op in it for him.