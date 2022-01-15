Letter: Mayor is doing a disservice to businesses, community

So, the mayor of Williamsville wants those in her village to disregard the mask mandates set forth by Erie County and its Health Department? She also demands that Erie County officials stay out instead of enforcing those mandates? This sounds a lot like someone who wants to be the center of attention, either for political reasons, or perhaps some personality defect.

She and the village board need to realize that they work for the good of all of their constituents, be they anti-maskers or not. Unfortunately, this is a concept that has been lost in our politics recently. Perhaps she enjoys the shouts and chants of the anti-mask crowd, much like a junior high bully loves the laughs they get when publicly humiliating a classmate.

However, as a public official, she must realize how her actions and words can hurt her constituents, especially those in the business community. As she gets more attention for her outrageousness, it certainly feeds her own ego, but it will hurt the many businesses there People, like myself, read about this ridiculous act going on there, and will simply and quietly refuse to go to any Williamsville restaurants, or other business until people come to their senses.