Letter: Mayor could also be called ‘socialist’ based on his record

Mayor Byron Brown, in his announcement on becoming a write-in candidate for mayor, was quite critical of his opponent who he stated was a Democratic socialist. We can be sure throughout his campaign Brown will highlight his opponent’s socialist label.

That’s ironic because if we examine the political term socialism Brown fits it quite well. His four terms were replete with tax money being awarded to big money developers. It’s no surprise that a Republican and one of the area’s largest developers such as Carl Paladino jumped on Brown’s bandwagon. Yes, Brown quickly turned down Paladino’s support as he knows if big money developers that Brown has assisted come out publicly for his campaign it’s game over.