Letter: Mayor Brown would do well to embrace Golden Snowball

I read with disappointment in the July 26 Buffalo News about how the Golden Snowball trophy that our city won for the second time in the past four years was somehow stuck in the previous year’s winner, Binghamton. Admittedly, this is far from a pressing concern for Mayor Byron Brown and city officials. I’m very grateful to Professor Stephen Vermette for making the long trip to retrieve the trophy.

Still, what concerns me is the dismissive attitude Brown gave the matter, saying that he had no interest in claiming the award. Maybe it’s not a big deal in light of many weightier concerns for our region, but little things do matter and by gosh, we did have the most snow in the state last winter and the trophy belongs here!

Apparently Brown, who saw fit to give our city’s key to egomaniac Terrell Owens in 2009, couldn’t care less about doing whatever minor ceremonial function he needed to do to secure the Golden Snowball trophy which we earned with every shovelful of snow that fell here this past winter. Is he embarrassed to acknowledge that it does indeed get very snowy and cold during Buffalo winters? Like it or not, this is how we are perceived throughout much of the country.

We who live here know the real story of the many special qualities our region has to offer and the glorious summers and falls which we enjoy, and don’t need to apologize to anyone about our climate or anything else. So let’s embrace and celebrate our national image.

Michael Scully

Williamsville