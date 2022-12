I would like to reply to the Rod Watson commentary of Nov. 17. He said the judge ruled that the law should be analogous to the rules in place when the Second Amendment was ratified. Does it not follow then that the only arms that should be allowed to be owned by the public are replicas of those in use at that time? If someone wants to carry a musket, powder horn, and a pouch with lead balls and patches in public, that is OK with me.