Letter: Math class is no place for social justice policies

If one wants to see just how far off the rails we have come as a society, look no further than the recent article in The Buffalo News regarding California's new proposed guidelines for math education. The guidelines take into account the racial and socioeconomic disparities between various student bodies in the study of pure mathematics.

This "new" math education would explore social justice by looking for gender stereotypes in word problems, or applying math concepts to immigration or inequality. I had to read the article twice to be sure of what I was reading. These new guidelines would also eliminate advanced classes in math for those with an aptitude because it would be unfair for those who lack that aptitude. I assume new guidelines will be forthcoming as well for school athletics, making way on the varsity teams for those with less athletic aptitude.

While it has been many years since I have been in a math class, I believe 2 plus 2 still equals 4, no matter what racial or socioeconomic group the student belongs to. Solving quadratic equations doesn't change based on who you are and where you live. Then as now, there are students who are high achievers in math. Why should they be punished because of some mistaken idea of leveling the playing field?