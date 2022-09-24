 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ‘Master of Delusion’ reaches into bag of tricks

Donald Trump is many things, among them, lifelong con man, pathological liar, malignant narcissist, devotee of dictators and seditious conspirator. I did not know that he was also a magician.

On Wednesday evening, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that all the documents taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified. There is, of course, no evidence of that, but apparently there is no need for him to have told anyone he had done that, because Trump declared a president can declassify documents “even by thinking about it.”

So my fellow Americans, there you have it, Donald Trump possesses magical, mystical powers. Thus, now, more than ever, we need to beseech our master of delusion, to perform one more final trick as a favor to the nation and the world, and just disappear.

Richard Kirisits

Kenmore

