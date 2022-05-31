Letter: Mass shootings will continue without people reclaiming power

No one is safe. No place is safe. Not your grandma as she shops for groceries. Not your sister as she goes to see a movie. Not your father as he worships in a synagogue. And not even your little kid who simply goes to school. Not you. Not me. Not anywhere.

Thoughts and prayers change nothing. Vigils change nothing. Moments of silence change nothing. Marches change nothing.. The obscenity that was Sandy Hook changed nothing. The heartrending pleas from families of the slaughtered changed nothing. Blood soaked movie theaters, churches, supermarkets, night clubs changed nothing. The men and women who are tasked with representing us changed nothing again and again.

The unacceptable clearly is now acceptable. We accept the empty words over and over again. We accept there will be another and another as mass slaughter is now a uniquely American horror. We wring our hands but demand nothing. The shameful truth this: if truly unacceptable, action would have taken the place of words. We, as a nation, would have demanded it and accepted nothing less. We have the power. Look at the outrage which garnered results over wearing a mask.

In the meantime, we know it will happen again. Be careful out there.

Laura Wurstner

West Seneca