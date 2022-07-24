Letter: Mass shootings shatter our sense of well-being

I recently attended the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra summer concert at North Park Community School. The weather orchestrated its appearance with clouds and showers which everyone ignored setting up blankets, picnics, adjusting chairs, corralling the kids. However, I couldn’t help thinking about who was sitting behind me, right or left, as a heavy police presence patrolled the spacious lawn, and two stood in tactical gear. As toddlers ambled about leading grandparents to move frequently, I felt anxious weighted by the events of our city’s terrorism and that of the elementary school in Uvalde, or the Fourth of July parade near Chicago.

Why did a guy wearing sunglasses(?) and a bandanna instead of a face mask sit near us, refusing to stand for the Canadian and American national anthems? What was in his backpack? Who was distracting him on his cellphone keeping his attention from the classical and contemporary selections? My usual attention to formal aspects and the pleasure of musical aesthetics failed me.

Where would I hide? Where could I run? Could I protect the four siblings who played tag to my right? Should I have brought wine to relax? Maybe a food truck cannoli wasn’t the best last meal? To pull myself back to reality, I laughed at the little girl making faces at my sister or the little curly haired boy dancing rhythmically. After the finale rang out, themes of our armed forces, we left, all veterans of our country undergoing a horrifying war from within unseen in our history.

Marcia Mitrowski

Buffalo