Letter: Mass shootings deserve meaningful responses from government

On Valentine’s Day in 1929, there was a massacre. Seven people were lined up against a warehouse wall and gunned down with submachine guns and sawed-off shotguns. Similar shootings followed. The public was incensed - something had to be done. The Federal Firearms Law of 1934 was passed to prohibit the possession and manufacture of machine guns, sawed-off shotguns, and rifles, along with silencers, through registration and taxation. Courts have always upheld the constitutionality of this ban.

What happened in 1929 that was different? The victims were not school children; they were known gangsters. But the public demanded action and they got it, after a few similar shootings.

Since the early 1960s, we have seen the development of semi-automatic military rifles with high capacity magazines, which were eventually offered to the general public. An attempt was made to control their sale in 1994, but it was allowed to expire.

Today, we see repeated mass shootings of children, religious worshipers, transit passengers, and other groups from all walks of life by individuals armed with semi-automatic weapons, which are more efficient than Tommy guns. The public demands tougher gun control, and lawmakers continuously deny that there is a pattern of abuse with assault rifles, instead placing the blame entirely on mentally ill shooters.

They refuse to ban these weapons. The NRA and the firearms industry donate generously to political leaders. It seems that every other month the National Rifle Association’s magazine displays a new assault weapon on the cover

The next mass shooting is being planned as this is written. I commend my classmate, Chris Jacobs, for his fearless attention to this problem.

Denis Uminski

Kenmore