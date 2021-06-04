Letter: Masks and hand washing must remain the new normal

Recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now relaxed the mask rule in many stores and establishments. Yes many of us are vaccinated in New York State now but just as the flu shot gives us protection, the Covid-19 vaccine does as well, but neither are fool proof. How many of us have gotten a cold, flu or virus this year? Masks and hand washing has kept us all much more healthy this past year.
Is it such an inconvenience to throw on a mask when in a crowd or populated gathering, especially when inside. All of a sudden without any substantial data, the CDC now states its OK to unmask in many situations. This decision is based on the “honor system” which, let’s face it, many people are not true to their word. We still need to be careful out there; let’s not risk a recurrence of last year.
Judith Whitehead
East Amherst