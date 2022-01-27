Letter: Mask-wearing, vaccination should be one’s moral duty

The Declaration of Independence states:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–

Every word of that document and their order was carefully negotiated and agreed to by all of the signatories. Life comes first. Liberty and the pursuit of happiness second and third.

Wearing a mask and being vaccinated protect the lives of others. The liberty not to do reasonable acts to prevent infection and death is not protected by our government. George Washington mandated that every soldier in the United States military be vaccinated against smallpox. The courts, since the inception of our nation, have consistently upheld government’s right to fight the spread of infectious disease.

It is an illegal, despicable, immoral act to spread disease. Wear a mask and get vaccinated.

William O’Connor

Grand Island