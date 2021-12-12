Letter: Mask-wearing can be made more effective

As a pharmacist with long experience in public health, I fully support the county mask mandate. However, it can be improved.

The vast majority of masks still in use, be they cloth or medical loop, are poor substitutes for the now readily available N-95 masks which effectively filter the small Covid-19 virus particles (aerosols). Nevertheless, public masking in 2020 contributed to the lowest influenza caseload in memory.

Government should have provided quality American made N-95 masks/respirators to all adult members of the public by summer 2020. NIH’s Dr. Anthony Fauci obviously understood the importance of N-95 or better respiratory protection since they immediately restricted the woefully inadequate supply to frontline Covid HCWs. His “noble” lie to the American public in spring 2020 had devastating results.

With the emergence of the Delta and now Omicron variants, the touted mRNA vaccines have become very “leaky”, with less than 40% infection prevention efficacy against Delta according to the recent large Israeli study. But these variant mutations do not alter the particle filtration effectiveness of N-95 or better respiratory protection measures, which remain dependent only on viral concentration in the ambient air and receptor exposure times.