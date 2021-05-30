Letter: Mask misinformation originates with authorities

We have gone “full circle now:” In March of 2020, I heard a doctor say in an NPR interview “do not buy masks, they do not do any good” (I ordered mine that day,) within six weeks, we were told wear masks for the good of others, it is your civic duty to protect others from your phlegm, now Gov. Andrew Cuomo says, we will lift these mask requirements but we should go easy on those among us that feel more comfortable, wearing a mask. (What?) I thought we wore masks to protect others, not for our own protection, according to one idiot employed by the government, no doubt, they do not do any good.