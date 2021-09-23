Letter: Mask mandate is needed because of rule breakers

I support the mask mandate for the Bills/Sabres and I hope others do as well. The people were given the chance to use the honor system, but that does not seem to work. The anti-vax people do not believe the rules apply to them.

Since the honor system does not work, now there has to be a rule to enter the stadium. The rules are for the good of the general community, not just for the individual. The anti-vax people can go live in their bubble, but when they come to the community they must follow rules that are good for the community.

Then we have the politicians who are concerned about individual health. What about the community health?

Craig Bloom

Holland