Letter: Maryvale High's dress code needs updating

The Maryvale High students held a protest May 20 about the overprotectiveness of Maryvale's student dress code. As students, we are constantly dress coded for any articles of clothing expressing opinions, ethnicity or other aspects of our unique personalities. For example, pro-choice shirts and anti-suicide shirts are targeted.

As a student myself, I can confirm that Maryvale does everything to keep hundreds of ongoing issues within campus out of earshot of anybody else. There is blatant racism, homophobia, transphobia and sexism throughout our everyday lives. At our protest, a bunch of both women and men purposely violated the dress code, with hopes to have it updated - it has been the same for more than 40 years.

As a result, we were forced to cover up and packed into in-school-suspension by employees. Some students were sent into the office just having signs on their backs promoting our cause.

Maryvale High refuses to allow us to express ourselves. I brought this to the News in hopes that Maryvale will see it and revise the dress code once the issue is made public.

Rayna Horvatits

Cheektowaga