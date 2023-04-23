Recently, my husband and I went to see “Thurgood” at the Irish Classical Theater. In what was a tour de force, actor Brian Marable succeeded in bringing the life of Justice Thurgood Marshall to the stage in a very moving way. We were able to experience the humanity, dedication and selflessness of this great man.

Unfortunately, when Thurgood Marshall retired from the court, his successor was Clarence Thomas, who, as one New York Times columnist wrote, treats his seat like a winning lottery ticket. For decades now Thomas has accepted numerous private jet flights, vacations at exclusive resorts, cruises on private yachts and many gifts from ultra-right-wing billionaire, Harlan Crow, who, by the way, is an avid collector of Nazi memorabilia. Justice Thomas has not declared these “perks” just as he did not declare his wife’s income as required by law.

Thanks to ProPublica, we have now learned that in 2014, Crow purchased property from Thomas, at what appears to be an inflated price and where Thomas’ mother continues to reside. Thomas failed to report this transaction even though it was also required by law.

Given the fact that Crow is influential in right-wing politics and donates millions to these causes, including ones that Thomas’ wife, Ginni, is involved with, can we really expect impartiality from this Justice?

Thomas is a disgrace to his office and has undermined confidence in the Supreme Court. One can only wonder what Justice Marshall would have thought.

Barbara Jezioro

Buffalo