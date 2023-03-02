The Feb. 13 editorial touting a “win for everyone” needs a look at who real winners are in the $400 million “renewal” of the Marine Drive Apartments. Plans call for 616 existing apartments to a total of maybe 700 units to be built.

Let’s do the math – for 616 apartments, that’s $649,350 per unit. For 700 units that $571,428 per unit. It’s only a win for the people living there. A $600,000-plus waterfront apartment for a small percentage of one’s income.

Four hundred million dollars for 616 to 700 apartments equals and not one dime of county or city taxes. You could buy all 616 to 700 Marine Drive residents a very nice house, pay their taxes, insurance, etc., for years for a lot less money.

How about this, build the units elsewhere and sell the 18-acre waterfront site to a developer who could build 500-plus waterfront condominiums, which would all be taxed bringing millions of dollars in real estate taxes every year.

What a financial windfall for Western New York. That’s a win for everyone.

This is a taxpayer-funded folly of the first order. Six-hundred thousand dollars-plus for one subsidized apartment with a waterfront view.

Sign me up.

Peter Gfroerer

Tonawanda