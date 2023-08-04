Marine Drive apartment residents think “people of low income have every right to live on the waterfront, just like people of high income,” as quoted in the July 25 News article.

Again, let’s do the math. Seven hundred apartments for $400 million. That’s $571,428 per unit for subsidized housing. Residents pay no taxes, no insurance, no maintenance. Taxpayers (people of high income) have a right to know how much “rent” people will pay to live in the “new” apartments. I’m sure it is a percentage of income, but what are those numbers?

People just don’t get it. There are no rental units in Western New York costing anywhere near $500,000 - $600,000, let alone subsidized rentals.

A smarter move would be to build 1,400 subsidized units for $250,000 - $300,000 per unit and serve twice as many low income people.

Peter Gfroerer

Tonawanda