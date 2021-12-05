Letter: Marilla supervisor takes wrong stance on mandate

In response to the Town Supervisor of Marilla and saying no to the mask mandate: Guess what? We are all tired of the pandemic and people telling us what to do but for the common good we continue to follow mandates. Actually the virus is driving the boat and since it is a virus, it is unpredictable and dangerous. People need to be as informed as they are able. The information must be reliable and up to date and from reputable sources. I know viewers turn to Fox since it is easy and entertaining but bear in mind people who work for Fox for the most part are vaccinated meaning sometimes there is a double standard.