Letter: Marilla supervisor is harming town with mask mandate refusal

The town of Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr. has determined that his town will not be a pathway for the betterment of society but as a pillar of embarrassment for refusing to comply with a mask mandate for reasons not elaborated on. I don’t know if the supervisor attended higher education school, reads newspapers or any memos regarding the dangerous spread of Covid-19, but is harming the residents and visitors to his town due to either party politics or just ignorance by not participating in this very simple act of mask wearing that is proven to stop the spread of this deadly virus.