Letter: Marilla is mistaken in refusing Covid policy

Marilla decides not to comply with Erie County-mandated Covid-19 policy . People have to understand that attempts to obtain control over the pandemic that is still escalating involves each and every one of us. This is an all or nothing deal. Politicians who decided upon this policy are selling their constituents short.

By catering to conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer’s for political advantage, they will endanger their town, will lose tourism, and run the risk of costly legal action if the county decides to hold them accountable in court. One thing for sure, my family and I will not be visiting their community any time soon. They have a fantastic general store, but our Christmas shopping will be directed elsewhere this year. Their action is irresponsible making politics a higher priority than the health and welfare of their community. It is this type of policymaking that will ensure that the virus continues to live on and morph into more dangerous mutations and we will not be responsible for contributing to its spread.