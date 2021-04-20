Letter: Marijuana legislation fails every New Yorker

Effective today, it is now legal for a person to possess up to three ounces of marijuana thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing this new legislation into law. Again, this governor and New York State legislators has let the citizens of our great state down; enacting legislation without input from constituents; without a detailed implementation plan and with complete disregard for the life and safety of the general public. Why in anyone’s judgment would we rush to enact this legislation immediately, essentially blessing current drug users by expunging marijuana-related crimes they truly earned, and then immediately allowing them the use of three ounces of illegal drugs they previously acquired illegally?

Do I understand correctly that the legal regulated New York marijuana sales system will take 18 to 24 months to implement? But effective immediately, the law now grants illegal drug dealer’s huge revenue for the next 24 months by greatly increasing their client base. In lieu of what is happening all around us this year, are we rewarding the right group?