Letter: Marijuana legalization will become problematic

For years we have been beating the drum about how bad smoking tobacco is for people and society – and it is – while going after “Big Tobacco” for making and promoting this product. Now we are on the marijuana bandwagon, touting how great it is for people and society and how legalization will save the state from bankruptcy.

How is it that sucking in burning marijuana leaves is better than sucking in burning tobacco leaves? How is THC addiction any better than nicotine addiction? At least nicotine doesn’t create significant mind-altering effects that make operating motor vehicles and heavy machinery more dangerous. And how is the revenue raised going to “save the state” unless spending is put under control?

Legalized gambling – state lotteries, video lottery terminals, and Native American gaming – has not satisfied the growing list of left-wing social agendas in the absence of good policy to grow traditional businesses and fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers. Additionally, how is legalizing marijuana going to reduce drug enforcement costs when the financial benefits of skirting regulation will continue to encourage illegal growing and trafficking, especially as demand grows with legalization, not to mention regulatory and tax collection costs? We might as well jettison the “Just Say No” to drugs mantra and D.A.R.E. programs across the state to minimize the hypocrisy, too.