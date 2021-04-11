Letter: Marijuana exacts high cost on an unwitting populace

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s bid to create a state tax resource by legalizing recreational marijuana will add treatment costs while failing to meet promised revenue and community improvement expectations. Legalization creates yet more problems, by making today’s highly potent THC levels acceptable and accessible to people of all ages and increasing dependence.

Why follow states such as Colorado, where edible cannabis has increased overdoses, especially for children who eat it unaware of its effects, and where injuries and deaths are up from car accidents caused by DUI of marijuana?

Follow the money, and we’ll see that the only winners here will be corporations who, like Big Tobacco, will attract users, and illegal sellers who will continue to provide street product at a cheaper price.

Kathleen Castillo

Buffalo