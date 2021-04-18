Letter: Marijuana convictions needed to be expunged

Much appreciation for highlighting the fact that a large amount of marijuana convictions will be erased in New York. It inspired me to rewatch Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act, Season 6, Episode 7 titled “The legal marijuana industry is rigged” on Netflix. It’s sad that so many Black families have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. I hope there are social equity programs that enable people of color to also benefit from this billion-dollar industry.
John Boehner, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives was against it for a long time and is now in agreement with the legalization of marijuana while coincidentally being a majority stakeholder in a marijuana company which will enable him to make millions.
Veronica Golden, LMSW
Cheektowaga