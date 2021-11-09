Letter: Many tax-funded facilities add to our quality of life

Over the past several weeks there have been a number of letters submitted to this space stating their opposition to our tax dollars being used to fund a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. That’s fine. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion and not everyone in Western New York is a Bills fan.

One recent submission, though, shows just how myopic some people have become. In his letter the writer states that he and his family have no interest in the Bills. Again, that’s fine, but what I found troubling was the writer’s closing statement: “I say, let those who are involved, participate, watch and enjoy that stuff pay for it. You all have certainly not paid for any of my wants and needs since 1962. So let’s keep it even. I’ll pay for me, and you pay for you.”

Now, unless the writer has never used a local county or state road, never used a city, county or state park, never attended an event at Sahlen Field, never seen a performance at Shea’s Center for the Performing Arts, never attended a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic, never used the Erie County library system or used the public school system, the above statement is incorrect.