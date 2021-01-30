Letter: Many questions are left to be answered weeks later

It’s probably a good thing I am no longer a public school teacher, as I would be tempted to ask my students to discuss some of the following questions:

• Wasn’t it supposed to be the Democrats who were going to make our nation look like Venezuela?

• Was Hillary Clinton right in her tactless comment about “deplorables”?

• How much did Chinese merchants make on the flags and hats we saw on the news? How much was paid by Americans in tariffs on that merchandise? (No, the Chinese did not pay these.)

• Why do we continue to embrace the Electoral College even when a seven million vote margin can be erased by a margin of fewer than 100,000 votes in selected states?

• Should a constitutional amendment limit the power of a lame duck president?

• What gives congressmen and senators the right to criticize the electoral process in states they don’t represent?

• What guardrails can we put up to present this mess from happening again?

• Has “the swamp” been at all drained in the last four years or is it deeper?