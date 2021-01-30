Letter: Many questions are left to be answered weeks later

It’s probably a good thing I am no longer a public school teacher, as I would be tempted to ask my students to discuss some of the following questions:
• Wasn’t it supposed to be the Democrats who were going to make our nation look like Venezuela?
• Was Hillary Clinton right in her tactless comment about “deplorables”?
• How much did Chinese merchants make on the flags and hats we saw on the news? How much was paid by Americans in tariffs on that merchandise? (No, the Chinese did not pay these.)
• Why do we continue to embrace the Electoral College even when a seven million vote margin can be erased by a margin of fewer than 100,000 votes in selected states?
• Should a constitutional amendment limit the power of a lame duck president?
• What gives congressmen and senators the right to criticize the electoral process in states they don’t represent?
• What guardrails can we put up to present this mess from happening again?
• Has “the swamp” been at all drained in the last four years or is it deeper?
• Was there cooperation between the rioters and the security forces charged with protecting the Capitol and why?
• Why did it take so long to call out the National Guard and why did the former vice-president have to usurp the former president in doing so?
• How can ethical limits be placed on presidential pardon powers?
• What will happen to the Republican Party when the party of Donald Trump separates from those who have some integrity and rationality?
• Why was the response to this unrest so different from that of the Black Lives Matter protests?
The questions from this teachable moment go on and on and all citizens, including students, need to ask and answer this kind of questions. Our democracy depends upon it.
Tom Hall
Hamburg