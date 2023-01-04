 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Many people deserve recognition for response

  • Derek Gee

The #BNDrone shows you the massive scale of a snow dump on Bradley Street near SUNY Buffalo State, one of several used by the city to store the snow that is removed from streets by crews working around the clock to clean up after the Blizzard of 2022.

I want to commend everyone who went above and beyond during the blizzard. County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Mayor Byron Brown led us through this event despite having just come off a once-in-a-century pandemic followed by another major winter storm in November. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia also led with confidence, and untold numbers of first responders, police, tow truck drivers, medical employees and regular citizens were our bulwarks during a scary and dangerous time. The human body can take just so much, and these folks pushed themselves beyond what I thought possible.

When this is all over, we will need to assess our performance and take what we have learned from this unusual weather event to apply to the next one. And I am afraid there will be a next one and it may be worse. Mother Nature’s rampage knocked me for a loop, and I have seen a lot. I don’t know how anyone could have been adequately prepared. The deaths and suffering broke hearts everywhere, but as we know from hurricanes, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, etc., elsewhere, we can’t help everyone and we can’t save everyone.

I am indeed humbled and grateful for all of the women and men from our great home of Western New York for putting themselves on the line for us. May God bless them all.

Coleen Hanna

Hamburg

