Letter: Many corporate activities exact an environmental price

For too long the plastics industry has confused Americans by suggesting that their packaging is recyclable when much or even most of it isn’t. Producers shift the burden and costs onto municipalities and taxpayers. This “externality” is atrocious. I agree with Ellen Neumaier that the extension of the bottle bill (A 10184 and S 9164) and the Extended Producer Responsibility bill (A 10185) will alleviate more of the problem. Making the producer responsible for throw-away products is needed and fair.

For decades, the fossil fuel industry has tried to stifle efforts to reduce emissions. The diversion described by the president of NOCO in the May 23rd Another Voice commentary is just that, a diversion from attention on the real problem. Is NOCO sufficiently supporting efforts to transition from fossil fuel-burning cars to electric vehicles and other vehicle types that don’t pollute as much? What is NOCO’s timeline for getting out of the business of selling fossil fuel?

In her book, “On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake,” Sarah Chayes states that of all the acts of corporate corruption she has witnessed, and there are many, those acts perpetrated by the fossil fuel industry are the most egregious.

Gary Giovino, PhD

East Aurora