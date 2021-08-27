Letter: Many are experiencing certain national distress

More and more U.S. flags have been flying upside down, not as the usual disrespect and loathing from Antifa and BLM, but rather from patriots as the traditional sign of national distress. Distress is defined as “extreme anxiety, sorrow, or pain.” The most patriotic in the U.S. being the military veterans and law enforcement know the true meaning but those ignorant of its historical meaning falsely take this upside display offensively. If they want to take offense, they should look to the current Democratic Party and its leadership that has put our nation in distress rather than those displaying our nation’s flag in distress.

Extreme anxiety cannot be denied. Since the Obama/Biden era we have seen hatred and cultural division fertilized growing like uncontrollable weeds. And now once again in the Biden/Harris era we are seeing even more division fertilized and our nation’s tipping point to destruction being reached within their term. The national sorrow and pain indices are blatantly shown in unemployment, devastation in the economy, and from the imbecilic handling of the latest coronavirus by our democratic leadership. Biden’s inept handling of the ending of the Afghanistan war will surely lead to mass beheadings and our nation’s homeland increasingly experiencing more terrorism.