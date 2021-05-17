Letter: Mandating Covid-19 vaccine takes away citizens’ freedom

Should Covid-19 vaccination be mandatory?

This should not be a question. Administering a vaccine is a medical procedure and although a very common medical procedure, it should never be mandatory. It comes down to who owns/controls our body. I hope everyone would agree that we have the sole jurisdiction over our bodies. That would include what is put in it. We all have the right to refuse.

Thank goodness our Founding Fathers knew this and reiterated it in the Declaration of Independence when they said that we are endowed by our “Creator with certain unalienable rights … life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Our life (body/mind/spirit), our liberty (freedom to choose), our pursuit of happiness, not someone or some agency’s choice for us.

There is no doubt that vaccines have helped many people. But it is our choice whether to get one or not.

No vaccine should be mandatory. We have made the mistake to try and make them so. How did this happen?