Letter: Mandates are necessary in various parts of our lives

Because of the current Covid-19 crisis, most politicians are issuing mandates for all citizens to wear masks and to get fully vaccinated with boosters. Most medical professionals say that following these mandates will mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 virus and eventually eliminate its harmful effects. Most Americans obey these mandates, but many do not. And those that do not are claiming that they are unfairly being denied their freedom to decide for themselves. This line of reasoning I cannot understand.
We live in a great country and most of our elected government officials are sincere, dedicated public servants who act responsibly for the best interest of their constituents. We Americans are fortunate to have and enjoy numerous freedoms that people in other countries do not have. But none of these wonderful freedoms are without rigid restrictions.
We are free to smoke, but we must do so only in restricted areas and certainly not in public places. Conscientious smokers obey these mandates for the good of all citizens. We have the freedom to drive automobiles but we must satisfy numerous requirements such as proper age, proof of good driving ability, wearing seatbelts, obtaining insurance and many other car-related regulations. Conscientious drivers obey these mandates for the good of all citizens. Mandatory helmets protect thousands of motorcycle operators and passengers and football, baseball and hockey players. Conscientious participants in these categories obey their mandates for the good of all citizens.