Letter: Mandates are necessary in various parts of our lives

Because of the current Covid-19 crisis, most politicians are issuing mandates for all citizens to wear masks and to get fully vaccinated with boosters. Most medical professionals say that following these mandates will mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 virus and eventually eliminate its harmful effects. Most Americans obey these mandates, but many do not. And those that do not are claiming that they are unfairly being denied their freedom to decide for themselves. This line of reasoning I cannot understand.

We live in a great country and most of our elected government officials are sincere, dedicated public servants who act responsibly for the best interest of their constituents. We Americans are fortunate to have and enjoy numerous freedoms that people in other countries do not have. But none of these wonderful freedoms are without rigid restrictions.