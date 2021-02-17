Letter: Mandate voter photo ID, early voting, registration

A recent opinion appearing in The Buffalo News Another Voice calls for additional reforms to the election process in particular absentee voting. The writer is a Democratic election commissioner who also happens to be Democratic Party chairman. No conflict there but to continue Jeremy Zellner is promoting no-excuse necessary voting for absentee and counting absentee votes as they become available.

Both “reforms” continue the ongoing softening of the election process by which the voter takes no responsibility to provide accurate information and early counting is a pathway to bundling.

Webster’s Dictionary defines reform as a change for the better. This is not a change for the better. Only voter photo ID will provide the transparency that most voters are looking for but which some politicians find abhorrent. This along with reasonable early voting and registration that is not designed to confuse the process will prevent mistakes.

Eugene Dondero

Hamburg