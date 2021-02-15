 Skip to main content
Letter: Mandate voter ID in nation’s elections
Letter: Mandate voter ID in nation's elections

Why we need voter ID in our country.

• You can’t drive a vehicle without ID or a license.

• Cannot buy alcohol without ID.

• Cannot buy tobacco without ID.

• Cannot go into another country without ID

• Cannot get on a plane without pieces of ID

• Cannot go to doctor’s office without ID.

• Cannot bank or cash checks without ID.

But you can vote for the President of the United States of America without proper ID. The most powerful position in the world. What’s wrong with this picture?

Mark Lorquet

Hamburg

