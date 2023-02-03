Sen. Joe Manchin III, Democrat, West Virginia, thank you. You have proposed a way to keep the Social Security and Medicare trust funds solvent. This would be raising the income limit for Social Security contributions. Social Security and Medicare are entitlements, benefits I worked to earn and will fight to defend.

Peoples’ bodies and brains wear out at different rates. I took retirement at age 65 and believe that was right for me. My children were on Medicaid at one time because both their parents were on low pay, no benefit jobs. We were paying taxes as appropriate, so it was an earned benefit for our children at that time.