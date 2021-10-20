Letter: Manchin creates toxic West Virginia atmosphere

West Virginia is a special place for me. I grew up taking trips there during the summer. My parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins were born and raised there. I vividly remember playing and running up and down the steep hills shouting, laughing, crying loving and enjoying the dog days of summer. Many of my relatives still reside there, so this is personal to me. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s rogue attempt at legislating and negotiating is insulting. Here is why.

Manchin says he is not a liberal, so there is no dispute there. He also does not care about the citizens he represents. I suppose the return of the Dixiecrats is fitting, considering the return of the mantra of “states’ rights,” the battle over voting rights and the collapse and corruption of the Republican Party, West Virginia is just another casualty in the war between the liberals and conservatives. I can see the pain in my mother’s eyes, as all this takes place. What better argument for term limits.