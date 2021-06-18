Letter: Manchin caves to GOP, threatening democracy

Joe Manchin, the so-called Democrat from West Virginia, may very well go down in history by refusing to vote for HR 1, and the elimination of the filibuster. He has just about handed over to the Republicans majority rule in both the House and Senate in 2022.

If he thinks that bipartisanship with the Republican Party is the only way to go to preserve democracy in this great land of ours, l have only one thing to say to him: What cave have you been living in? Especially these last 12 years.

By cowering to the right and their political agenda. I am afraid he will do what Hitler, Mussolini, Tojo and the Confederacy couldn’t do. And that is, the end of democracy as we know it in this country. Maybe he might see the light and do the right thing – but l doubt it.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca