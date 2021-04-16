Letter: Man’s fondness for guns creates dangerous situations

In a recent column Eugene Robinson asks why we can’t pass gun safety legislation in this country. He notes that guns killed over 43,000 Americans last year – more than 19,000 homicides and 24,000 suicides. We have a problem, yet we do nothing.

The facts are clear. Owning a gun does not make us safer. It makes us more likely to get murdered. It makes a member of our household far more likely to be shot by the gun we own than the very slim chance that we use it in self-defense. It makes us a target for theft because thieves like to steal guns. And a gun in the house dramatically increases the chance that a member of the household who tries to commit suicide will succeed.

So why can’t we pass even minimal gun safety? I suggest that male cowardice is the root of the cause. A courageous and mature man can think through a problem and come up with a solution that protects those he loves and the community around him. Under pressure, his capacity for reason is not overwhelmed by fear. Yet too many men are overwhelmed by the panicky fear of any limitation on getting the biggest gun possible. A weak man feels like the bigger the gun, the more he is a man. But that is pathetic. True character is developed on the inside, not something strapped on the outside.

Rev. Dan Schifeling

Buffalo