Letter: Malls make good locations to vaccinate elderly citizens

County Executive Mark Poloncarz has suggested using the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center downtown for mass vaccinations. For many reasons that is not a good idea. Just some of those reasons…

• The majority of people eligible for the vaccine are over age 65. Many of these people do not drive downtown and/or are not comfortable going downtown.

• Where are people going to park? Will the parking be free or will people be paying $5 to-$10 for a half hour of parking?

• Many of the people in that demographic have mobility issues making it difficult or impossible to get to the convention center after parking.

A better choice for mass vaccinations is our local malls. All of these malls have huge empty stores that could be rented by the county for vaccination sites.

People are much more comfortable driving to their neighborhood mall.

There’s tons of free parking.

The malls are all handicap accessible.

Plenty of room to spread out.