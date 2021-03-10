 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Malls make good locations to vaccinate elderly citizens
0 comments

Letter: Malls make good locations to vaccinate elderly citizens

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

County Executive Mark Poloncarz has suggested using the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center downtown for mass vaccinations. For many reasons that is not a good idea. Just some of those reasons…

• The majority of people eligible for the vaccine are over age 65. Many of these people do not drive downtown and/or are not comfortable going downtown.

• Where are people going to park? Will the parking be free or will people be paying $5 to-$10 for a half hour of parking?

• Many of the people in that demographic have mobility issues making it difficult or impossible to get to the convention center after parking.

A better choice for mass vaccinations is our local malls. All of these malls have huge empty stores that could be rented by the county for vaccination sites.

People are much more comfortable driving to their neighborhood mall.

There’s tons of free parking.

The malls are all handicap accessible.

Plenty of room to spread out.

Malls might even benefit from people shopping after their vaccinations.

Seems like a much better place for mass vaccinations than the downtown Convention Center.

One more situation the county executive has not addressed is vaccines for those elderly people who are shut in their homes. What’s the plan for them?

Pamela Prevezzo

Hamburg

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News