Letter: Making sense out of things, in this millennium or next

I am one of the Buffalo News’ Rochester readers – by the way, congrats on the Bills’ key win in Denver!

In my septuagenarian years, I’m getting better at making mistakes (sorry, everybody), but hopefully not in repeating them. One that others made two decades ago was regarding Y2K: They called the year 2000 the beginning of the new millennium. In the Dec. 20 paper on page D10, the author of an L.A. Times article you printed called 2020 “the 21st year of the second millennium.”

Since there was never a year Zero, the first millennium began in year 1 and reached completion in year 1000; the second millennium began in year 1001 and reached completion in year 2000. Thus the next millennium began in the year 2001, making 2020 “the 20th year of the third millennium.”

While I would love to be already in the 21st year of this millennium with 2020 in the rear view mirror, I certainly don’t want to repeat all of the second millennium that I lived in order to get me to the present one.

Then again, if that is the biggest mistake the author made therein, I applaud her for her success in a good article. Lord knows, there’s plenty bigger issues about which to be concerned! May time march on more peacefully for us all!

Robert Schrader

Rochester