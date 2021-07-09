Letter: Making America great requires an understanding

On this day, July 4, 2021, I wanted to do something I normally would not do, which is relax in total oblivion in regard to this holiday’s meaning, though it does, at times, bring about stark reminders of the dichotomy which exist for many African Americans in celebrating this day. Juneteenth is of preference, but that is another story for another time.

I began my day reading the Constitution Of The United States, something I haven’t done since high school. It is a noble document indeed and is a testimony to my rights as a citizen of the United States of America. It was written in our infancy as a nation, and though we are now adolescents, there is still much work to be done to become the adults we are meant to be.

I followed my reading of the Constitution by listening to a narration of the Frederick Douglass speech – “What to the slave is the 4th of July,” delivered in 1852 in Rochester, New York. It was a brilliant oratory by this former run-away slave. It made me fully realize the greatness of the unbroken spirit of my slave ancestry. That speech could have been written in today’s festering wound of a country we now inhabit. There are, indeed, bright rays of hope and unbroken spirits that will guide us through this however…