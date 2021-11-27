Letter: Make your voices heard on Erie County redistricting

The redrawing of Erie County district lines will affect our communities for the next ten years. Make sure your voice is heard. The Erie County redistricting proposal has been voted on by the Erie County advisory committee with a split vote along party lines. This proposal now goes to the Erie County Legislature for approval.

There will be a public hearing for comments from the community on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Erie County Legislative Chambers. The Legislature will then vote on the proposal. The previous meetings of the advisory committee for redistricting in Erie County were attended by members of the League of Women Voters. We regret that other organizations and members of the community were not present.

If the current district lines impact your community in a negative way, we urge you to come and make your opinion known. This will be your last opportunity before the map is voted on and then sent to the county executive for approval or disapproval. Additional information on redistricting is on the Erie County website.

Lori Robinson

President

League of Women Voters

Buffalo Niagara