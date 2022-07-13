Letter: Make the roads safer for bicyclists to travel

With the high price of gas and high obesity rate in Western New York, many people are choosing bicycling as a means of transportation. With the recent deaths in the last couple of weeks, action must be taken to prevent more mishaps. Not only are more bike lanes needed, but cooperation between automobiles and bicyclists has to occur to provide safe travels. Since riding a bike on the sidewalk is illegal, it’s important for drivers to respect bicyclists, especially when making right-hand turns and pulling out of parking lots, and bicyclists must follow the rules as well and tickets should be issued for violators.