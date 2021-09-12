Letter: Make sure the new stadium has a dome to shield fans

Let’s be serious. A new stadium in Buffalo without a dome is not a smart decision. If one looks at the progression of the NFL, the playing season used to be over around the first of January. Now look at it and it has expanded over winter months to increase NFL revenues. So put a retractable roof over at least 70,000 fans so they can enjoy the game same as the folks in the luxury boxes. After all, some of this stadium cost will be borne by the average taxpayer that does not have access to a luxury box.
I won’t go to a Bills game when the temperature is frigid and I know the Pegulas will always be comfortable in their luxury box no matter what the weather is. So let’s put shoveling the snow from line markers in the past and get a structure that can be used by more events year round. Aside from the NFL events, the proceeds from activities in the enclosed stadium should be shared equally by those that fund the new stadium. My vote is for a retractable domed stadium for which the cost is shared by the NFL, the billionaire team owners and the taxpayers. Let’s do it right.
Steve Brzuszkiewicz
East Aurora