Letter: Make speeding enforcement automatic

My nephew visiting from the UK was amazed at our lack of control over drivers and speeding. The recent accident on Route 33 raised a discussion.

He asked why so many people here get away with speeding, as they don’t in the UK. My reply: They probably don’t get caught. His answer was that the police in the UK don’t have to spend anywhere near the amount of time patrolling the roads, because closed circuit TV does it for them. He went on explain to explain that over there, speed cameras record who is speeding and automatically send out a photo of the driver and car along with a fine.

If the fine is not paid, points go onto the car owners' license, unless they pay or show proof of another person driving the car. After nine points, the license is suspended. Even when the license was regained, it results in higher insurance costs. When I raised a point about civil liberties his reply was, “Do your civil liberties allow you to break the laws? Ours don’t." He then openly admitted that he was up to six points against him and the loss of his license would severely curtail his business activities.

I can only imagine the uproar there would be if this were to happen here, but it makes so much sense as it would allow the police to be more productively engaged. This raised another thought. Why don’t insurance companies consider that if you left your car unsecured you should carry some of the liability. Harsh maybe, but somewhere we must take responsibility for our own safety.

I wrote once in My View of how many of the youth of today are quite capable of good thinking and actions. My nephew clearly saw the ramifications of his actions and the consequences they carried and acted accordingly without any enforcer being involved. I believe that many more people would act this way if the consequences for their actions were to be so clearly evident.

Peter Bonsey

Amherst