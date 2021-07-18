Letter: Make prison mandatory and watch gun crimes fall

The editorial regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the spike in “gun violence” is an example of bad laws and bad decisions. Even the term is an error. The problem is “criminal misuse of firearms” and a gun is not “violent” unless it is held by a person with a bad attitude or mental disorder. It is significant to look at the data and how murders and violence increased after prisoners got early releases and didn’t have to put up bail after an arrest. Bad laws give bad results. A law without enforcement is nothing more than advice. We were told that justice should be swift and sure. This is what happens when it isn’t.

If one looks at the data on gun possession and the misuse, we find that only a quarter of 1% of American gun owners misuse them. They are the problem and logic tells us that it isn’t too many guns, but too many criminals on the streets.

What is the solution? Take the offenders off the streets, give heavy penalties for those committing violence, and no concurrent sentences for those committing crimes. If a criminal is convicted of a violent crime, like robbery, and a weapon is used, give the sentence for the crime and tack on extra time because of the weapon being used. If a felon is caught with a gun use the old “Project Exile” law to make prison mandatory.